Be transparent in limited voter registration exercise — Mahama to EC

Gertrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Sep - 07 - 2023 , 06:24

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has called on the Electoral Commission to be more transparent with processes preceding the start of the limited voter registration exercise, the replacement of IDs and the transfer of voters.

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the commission announced the commencement of a limited voter registration exercise for eligible Ghanaians who turned 18 years after the 2020 registration exercise and other eligible voters from September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023.

In a Facebook live video yesterday (Wednesday, September 6, 2023), Mr Mahama said: “We want to know when the names and pictures of registration supervisors, officers, assistants and other officials for the exercise will be published at the district level as stipulated by the EC regulations”.

Mr Mahama said: “We’ve also requested the information on the exact number and distribution of workstations, registration kits and other logistics to be used in the exercise.”

Increase centres

The former President further added his voice to calls for the exercise to be held at the electoral areas instead of limiting it to the district offices of the Electoral Commission

“It is also our very strong recommendation that in line with regulation 22B of CI 91 as amended by CI 126, the commission listens to the calls for the extension of the exercise to take place in the electoral area and not limited to the district offices of the commission”.

This, Mr Mahama said, would help curb many inconveniences including transportation, the lack of money to move from distant locations and access.

He also urged Ghanaians who have attained the age of 18 and above but do not have voter ID cards to take advantage of the Electoral Commission’s limited voter registration exercise to get registered.

“I am here to encourage you, wherever you are in Ghana or beyond, that if you don’t have a voter ID card, especially if you have just turned 18, please take advantage of this exercise which starts on September 12, 2023.

Start making the necessary arrangements to register and get your voter’s ID card.”

He added: “It is your opportunity to hold your leaders accountable.

It is about your right.

It is about your future, it is about our dear nation Ghana.

Let us join hands and work together towards building the Ghana we want.”

Economic challenges

Underscoring the need to kick the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in election 2024, Mr Mahama said the President Akufo-Addo led government has failed to address the pressing economic challenges they have exerted on the people of the country, “misapplying our precious scarce resources and overspending on their creature comfort and largesse instead of building the critical infrastructure this country needs for job creation and development”.

He stressed that, “Their promises during their campaigns have yet to be fulfilled, leaving the ordinary Ghanaian burdened with the consequences of their incompetence, cluelessness and shameless arrogance”.

He said Ghanaians could not afford to let the dire situation continue, adding that registering and acquiring a voter ID card to vote in the December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections was not just a basic civic duty but an opportunity to start the process towards making their voices heard and shaping the future of Ghana.