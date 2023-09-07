NPP accepts Kyerematen’s withdrawal letter - Pledges to investigate alleged acts of violence

Daily Graphic Politics Sep - 07 - 2023 , 06:29

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said both the Presidential Elections and Disciplinary Committees of the party have initiated comprehensive investigations into all reported incidents of violations and infractions alleged to have occurred at various voting centres in the recently held Super Delegates Conference.

It has assured all stakeholders and the public that the reports of the aforementioned committees would be made readily available and persons found culpable would be held accountable.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to formally acknowledge receipt of Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen’s letter to inform the party of his decision to withdraw from the November 4 presidential primary.

“The leadership of the New Patriotic Party hereby acknowledges the receipt of a letter dated September 5, 2023, signed by Hon. Alan Kyerematen and the contents therein are duly noted.

We note with regret Hon. Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the upcoming presidential primary,” it said.

Recall

Mr Kyerematen in a press statement last Tuesday, September 5, 2023 announced his decision to withdraw from the November 4 presidential primary of the NPP, citing intimidation and various acts of violence unleashed on his supporters in the recent Super Delegates Conference.

In withdrawing from the upcoming election, Mr Kyerematen said the incident and various acts of violence and collusion reported in other voting centres, were appalling, unconscionable and despicable.

“In the light of the foregoing, I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the presidential primary to be held on November 4, 2023.

In the upcoming weeks, I will provide an indication of the role that I will play in politics in Ghana, after consultations with my family and other well-wishers, various stakeholders and interest groups,” he said.

The withdrawal of Mr Kyerematen from the race now reduces the key contestants for the flagbearership of the party to four.

They are the sitting Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and a former MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai-Nimoh.