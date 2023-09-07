NDC swears in new officers

Daniel Kenu Politics Sep - 07 - 2023 , 06:17

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has sworn in a 30-member Council of Elders, a 26-member Political Committee and a three-member Disciplinary Committee for the party.

In its first category of committees, a former contestant for the flagbearership of the party, Prof. Joshua Alabi, was sworn in as one of its three Vice Chairmen.

The other two Vice-Chairmen are a former Ashanti Regional Minister, Samuel Sarpong, and Abdul Rauf Khalid.

Officers

A former deputy minister of Education, Alex Kyeremeh, was sworn in as the national treasurer, with Thomas Ayisi Kumah as his vice.

Five persons were also sworn in to “push the party’s agenda.

” They were Molly Anim-Addo, Margaret Ansei (Magoo), George Kwasi Binbi, Godfred Apasina Wumbei (Yellow), Alhaji Yahya Kundo and Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah.

Under its new strategic move, new officers have also been sworn in under new directorates to enhance the party’s administrative efficiency.

The directorates are directorate for Conflict Resolution; directorate for Logistics and Protocol; directorate for Inter Party and Civil Society Organisation Relations and directorate for Welfare.

Also sworn in were Alex Segbefia as Director, International Relations, with Karl Arhin and Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo as his deputies.

Others were Kakra Essamuah, Director of Communications, with Obobia Darko-Opoku as his deputy.

Some were a former spokesperson for President Mahama, Edward Omane Boamah, as Director of Elections and IT, with Mahdi Gibril and Dr Rashid Tanko Computer (Elections) and Dr George Atta Boateng and Wisdom Yayra Deku (IT) as his deputies.

The Legal Directorate which was formerly headed by Abraham Amaliba is now being headed by Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (aka Edudzi Tameklo), with Baba Jamal and George Loh as his deputies.

Council of Elders

The 30-member Council of elders are Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, former President John Dramani Mahama; Victor Gbeho; former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho; Dr Kofi Portuphy, former Attorney General, Dr Obed Asamoah; Aanaa Enin, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Kwame Peprah, Prof. Kwamina Ahwoi; Dr Benjamin Kumbuor, Dan Abodakpi, Nana Ato Dadzie, Steve Obimpeh, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni, Dr Frank Abu, Dr Debora Kubagie, Margaret Clarke Kwesie, Dr Christine Amoako-Nuamah, Nana Adjei Ampofo, Kofi Attor, Moses Mabengba, Ofosu Ampofo, Kwame Sara Mensah, Cletus Avoka, Alhaji Umar Farouk, Clement Bugase, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, John Tia and Chief Mandiaya Bawumia.

Political Committee

A 26-member Political Committee was also sworn in.

They were former president John Dramani Mahama; Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey; Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr CassielAto Forson; Ato Ahwoi, former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho; Dan Abodakpi, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Prof. Kwamina Ahwoi, former Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; Kofi Attor, Juliana Azumah, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Haruna Iddrisu, Julius Debrah, Marrietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Kwame Peprah, Kwame Agbodza, Kyeretwie Opoku, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Col (rtd).

Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Collins Dauda, Larry Adjetey, Dr Valerie Sawyerr and Edith Hazel.

The disciplinary Committee is made up of Justin Pwavra, Member of Parliament, Peter Toobu and Sika Nartey.