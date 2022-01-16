Bagbin still has security protection – National Security

The Ministry of National Security has explained that the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S.K. Bagbin still has security protection and that reports creating the impression that his security protection has been withdrawn is a "misinterpretation."
The Ministry in reaction to reports to the effect that soldiers protecting the Speaker have been withdrawn, said the personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces do not form part of the security detail of the Speaker of Parliament, and that the service is only undertaken by the police through the parliamentary security support.
“The Ministry of National Security would like to place on record that, contrary to the aforesaid misinterpretation, all requisite resources including logistics and personnel required for the full protection of the Speaker have been provided,” a statement from the ministry said.
The Ministry added that if there is a special need for any other security agency to offer security support, that is done on a “need-basis.”
The Ministry of National Security has taken note of the circulation of a leaked correspondence between the office of the Chief of Staff, of the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Speaker of Parliament, on social media.
Subsequently, the content of the correspondence has been misinterpreted as an attempt by the Executive arm of government to deprive the Speaker of the resources required for his full protection.
The Ministry of National Security would like to place on record that, contrary to the aforesaid misinterpretation, all requisite resources including logistics and personnel required for the full protection of the Speaker have been provided.
It is worth noting that for the first time since 2017, the security arrangements for both the Speaker and Members of Parliament have been significantly enhanced.
It also needs stating that personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces do not form part of the security detail for the Speaker and Parliament as Parliamentary security support is provided by the Ghana Police Service.
Any need for specific agency support is typically executed on a need-basis in accordance with stated protocols.
To reiterate, there has neither been a withdrawal of the security detail for the Speaker nor a reduction in the security strength of Parliament. The good people of Ghana are, therefore, entreated to disregard any unfounded speculation to this effect.