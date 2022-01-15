Ghana Armed Forces withdraws Bagbin military guards

Military personnel attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin have been withdrawn.
The officers are WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince.
They have been serving Bagbin’s office since he became Speaker in January 2021.
A letter from the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, NP Andoh to the Speaker said the four officers were attached ‘without proper procedure.’
“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment,” the letter stated.
Read the letter below: