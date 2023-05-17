Aftermath of NDC primaries: NPP poised to win 6 seats in Upper East — Ayamga

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics May - 17 - 2023 , 07:24

The Upper East Regional Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Ayimbisa Ayamga, has stated that based on the outcome of the primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the party is battle ready to snatch five additional seats from the NDC.

According to him, the four incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) who lost confirmed the long-held view of the party that except for the NPP MP for Binduri, Abdulai Abanga, the remaining 14 NDC MPs were incompetent and under-performing.

He said “the verdict passed on the four NDC MPs by the delegates vindicates the NPP’s position that the MPs needed to be changed since their continuous stay in Parliament is a disservice to the constituents”.

Mr Ayamga was speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic in reaction to last Saturday’s outcome of the NDC primaries in the region.

The four MPs who lost are MP for Chiana-Paga, Thomas Dalu, MP for Navrongo Central, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, MP for Garu, Albert Akuka Alalzuuga, and MP for Bongo, Edward Abambire Bawa.

He stated that the four MPs who lost, together with the others who were retained in the primaries, had failed to live up to the expectations of the people, saying “as a party, we are not surprised that they lost and we will work hard to snatch more seats in addition to our single seat”.

Win six seats

He noted that with the NDC electing new candidates for some of the constituencies, the NPP was poised and would do everything possible to win at least five additional seats in addition to the Binduri seat in the 2024 elections.

Asked about the NPP’s targeted parliamentary seats, he noted that with effective grass-roots campaign, the NPP could win the Navrongo Central, Bongo, Garu, Bolgatanga East and Talensi constituencies.

He stated that the NPP previously won some of the seats before the NDC recaptured them, saying “since the NPP has won a number of seats in the region before, we are ready to go the extra mile to snatch more seats from the NDC in 2024”.

“No parliamentary seat in the region is a bonafide property of the NDC and that since the elected NDC MPs have failed to deliver as there is nothing no show for their work, NPP will work very hard to win additional parliamentary seats to serve the people better,” he indicated.

Elect winnable candidates

On the election of parliamentary candidates, he noted that the party would ensure that candidates capable of winning the targeted seats were elected in the party’s upcoming primaries towards achieving the agenda.

He said the task was Herculean and that the party needed to elect candidates capable of snatching the seats from the hands of the NDC, saying “obviously, the kind of candidates to be selected would be key towards winning additional seats in the region”.

He assured party supporters and aspirants that the leadership of the party in the region would ensure a level playing field so that the right and capable parliamentary candidates were elected to realise the intended objective.