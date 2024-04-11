Next article: LGBTQ: I cannot support that which my religion, as well as Christianity, forbids - Dr. Bawumia

Afram Plains to receive additional ferries with Exim Bank Loan

Daniel Kenu Politics Apr - 11 - 2024 , 17:45

The Volta Lake Transport Company Limited, which operates the ferries (pontoons) serving Afram Plains, is seeking a loan from the Exim Bank to acquire new ferries across the lake. This initiative aims to boost economic activities for residents of Afram Plains.

The loan will also address repair needs for some of the broken-down vessels on the Afram River and the Agordeke to Kpando stretch of the Volta Lake. These repairs specifically target shuttle and propeller issues that have been affecting the efficiency of the ferry services, thereby hindering reliable and safe transportation of people, goods, and services.

The funding will facilitate the rehabilitation of the Ekye Landing Port and the construction of landing ports in Agordeke and Kpando.

During a stakeholder engagement held last Tuesday in Akosombo, Madam Rose Appiah Okyere, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Lake Transport, announced this development. The meeting was convened at the request of Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North constituency. Also present were Joseph Appiah Boateng, the MP for Afram Plains South, and the District Chief Executives (DCEs) for Afram Plains North and South.

Discussions at the meeting centered on addressing recent challenges with the ferry services and devising immediate to long-term strategies for enhancing the water transport system in Afram Plains.

Madam Rose Appiah Okyere highlighted the challenge of maintaining obsolete ferries due to the difficulty in sourcing spare parts, which has led to salvaging parts from decommissioned ferries.

Key decisions made during the meeting included developing a seamless movement plan for the ferry at Agordeke to help commuters plan their journeys effectively, addressing property rates and business operating permits.

The MP for Afram Plains North constituency, Betty Krosby Mensah, also addressed the lack of electricity at Agordeke Landing Port, despite numerous attempts to resolve the issue through the Rural Electrification Programme. To mitigate this, the company plans to purchase a standard solar energy system. The MP anticipates full operationalization of the solar energy system and the landing port by the end of September 2024, which will enhance transportation efficiency.

Mrs. Krosby Mensah, expressing some emotion, highlighted Afram Plains' contributions to the construction of the Akosombo dam and emphasized the area's need for improved infrastructure in electricity provision and transport systems to foster economic growth, social development, and solidify its role as a food basket for the country. She called on the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Transport, and other stakeholders to prioritize these improvements urgently.