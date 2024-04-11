LGBTQ: I cannot support that which my religion, as well as Christianity, forbids - Dr. Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has declared his strong opposition to the practice of homosexuality in Ghana.

Speaking on the raging issue publicly for the first time, Dr. Bawumia told thousands of Muslims in Kumasi during Eid prayers on Thursday that as a Muslim, he is "strictly" against the practice and, therefore, cannot support it.

Dr. Bawumia also referenced the stance of Ghana's cultural norms and other religious groups, especially Christianity, against it.

"First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality," Dr. Bawumia said.

"Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey."

"Therefore, I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocably forbid. All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah."

Parliament in February this year passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021.

The bill will impose three years’ minimum jail term and five years’ maximum incarceration on those who engage in and promote homosexual activities in the country.

The bill is however, yet to be signed into law by President Akufo-Addo, following a challenge at the Supreme Court against the Bill.