NPP outlines protocols for Agona West parliamentary primary on April 13

Gertrude Ankah Politics Apr - 11 - 2024 , 08:28

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has outlined protocols for the conduct of the Agona West Parliamentary primary on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong on on Wednesday April 11, said the protocols formulated are geared toward having fairness in the electoral process.

“The National Secretariat announces the release of protocols governing the conduct of the Agona West parliamentary primary election scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

“These protocols have been formulated to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process,” Mr. Kodua Frimpong stated.

Attached is the full statement from the New Patriotic Party: