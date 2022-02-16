Abronye pleads not guilty to 'false publication' charges, granted GH¢100,000 bail

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC who alleged on radio that Former President John Dramani Mahama was involved in a coup plot has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.
Appearing before the court Wednesday morning (Feb 16, 2022), Abronye pleaded not guilty to two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace.
He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties by the court, presided over by Ms Adelaide Abui Keddy, following a bail application by his lawyer, Mr Anthony Namong
As part of the bail conditions, the sureties are to deposit their passports and valid ID cards at the court registry.
He is to re-appear before the court on March 9, 2022.
He was joined by some leading members of the NPP including National Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay; the General Secretary, Mr John Boadu and the National Youth Organiser, Mr Henry Nana Boakye among other party members.
Background
Baffoe is said to have made the allegation in a radio interview with Accra-based Hot FM during a political talk show, “Dwene Ho Bio.”
He is said to have claimed that former President John Mahama had met with the Al Qaeda militants in an attempt to stage a coup in Ghana.
According to him, Mr Mahama is in ties with the group to help him undertake a coup to become president again.
Baffoe, who was responding to issues leading to the arrest of the convenor of the FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, who had also made claims of staging a coup should the controversial E-Levy be passed by parliament.