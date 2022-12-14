Wynca sunshine supports Farmers Day

In agriculture service provider and dealers in agriculture products, Wynca Sunshine, has donated items worth GH¢126,040.00 in support of the 38th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebrations.
The items included 250 units of Knapsack 16 litre sprayer, cartons of weedicide, herbicide, pesticides and other agrochemicals which are of grave importance to farmers.
The donation also formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).
Appreciating farmers
The Marketing Manager of the company, Rachel Yang, who led the donation team, said farmers needed to be appreciated because in spite of the economic challenges the country faced, “we continue to deliver on our mandate.
“Farmers in Ghana work very hard and they are very consistent even when times are difficult so we will also always support them in our own way”, she emphasised.
Ms Yang also said that the company viewed farmers as their partners, and in the light of that, would always support them because it understood the importance of agriculture to the country’s economy.
Gratitude
The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture In charge of Crops, Yaw Frimpong Addo, who received the donations on behalf of the ministry and the government expressed profound gratitude to the company for its consistency in supporting farmers.
He noted that even though the economy had not been kind to the coperate world lately, the company still found a way to make its presence as partners of farmers felt.
Mr Addo, therefore, pledged that the ministry would put the items to good use by awarding them to the most deserving farmers.