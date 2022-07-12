Women In PR Ghana holds 6th annual summit

Women in PR Ghana has held the sixth edition of its annual summit for female communication and public relations professionals and students
The two-day (July 8 and July 9) hybrid event themed “PR Women as Change Agents in the Competitive Corporate World” was coordinated both virtually via zoom and Facebook on Day 1 and physically at AH Hotel in East Legon on the second day, from 10 am to 3 pm each day.
The summit this year featured eminent speakers and communication specialists from Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, and the UK and highlighted important topics in the areas of Female Leadership and Mentorship, Executive Visibility, Sustainable Development, Corporate Communications, Digital Storytelling, and Social Currency amongst others.
This year’s summit also unveiled the Women in PR Ghana Mentoring Programme with the 2021 Top 10 PR Women in Ghana contributing as mentors.
This programme gave young female professionals the opportunity to be mentored as a key component of WiPR Ghana's mission to for the future generation of PR women.
The 2022 WiPR summit opened with a panel discussion featuring experts Ronke Lawal, Founder of Ariatu PR, Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson, Lead PR and Communications Adviser for ID Africa, and Adisa Amanor-Wilks, Director of Abjel Communications, who spoke in-depth on "Using Social Currency to build a Global Network".
Followed by a presentation by Uche Ofodile, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Benin, on “Increasing Female Leadership through Mentorship”.
The second day hosted seasoned speakers; Asiedua Addae, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank, and Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Director of Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability at Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited.
They both spoke extensively on the topics; "Transforming the PR Landscape through Digital Storytelling" and "PR Women as Strong Advocates for Sustainable Development", respectively.
The panel discussion focused on "The Value of Executive Visibility in Corporate Communications," with panelists Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Communications Manager, MTN Ghana; Odelia Ntiamoah, CEO, SNB group; and Anne Sackey, Marketing and Communications Manager.
Nana Akua Aborampah, Business News Editor at Media General Ghana Limited, was the host for this year’s Day 2 summit while Pamela Boateng, PR Officer at SIC Insurance Ltd and Samuel Osei, Manager, Communications & External Relations, Newmont moderated both Day 1 and Day 2 panel discussions respectively.
The 2022 Summit was supported by GTP, MTN Ghana, Total Petroleum Ghana PLC, Hollard Insurance, Vivo Energy Ghana, AH Hotel, e’april Public Relations, Adubea Jensen, Excelsis and Presentation Plus.