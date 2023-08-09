Wildlife Division launches 2023 Close Season to protect animals

Nana Konadu Agyeman Aug - 09 - 2023 , 07:37

The Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission (FC) has launched the 2023 Closed Season which is aimed at preserving and protecting animals in Ghana.

The closure, which took effect from August 1, will end on December 1, 2023.

It prohibits the hunting, capturing and trading in all wildlife animals.

Also, the intervention seeks to regulate the utilisation and curb the decline of wildlife resources, and will serve as a respite for animals to promote their breeding.

During this period, it is only grasscutters that can be hunted but one is required to obtain permission to do so, failure will lead to the culprit facing the full rigours of the law.

Sustainable intervention

Launching the initiative in Accra yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, said the closed season was one of the various measures put in place by the government of Ghana to ensure the sustainable utilisation and management of the wildlife resources and also to protect indigenous wildlife species such as elephants, pangolins, parrots, porcupine, civet cats, bongo, among others.

The event, which was held on the theme "Effects of Climate Change on Forest and Wildlife Resources", was also used to sensitise basic school children drawn from Achimota and its environs to climate change and its adverse impacts on forest and wildlife resources, the environment and livelihoods.

Integral part of life

The deputy minister said forest and wildlife resources were important and vital aspects of human life.

“The forest and wildlife resources provide food security and nutrition, sustain rural livelihoods, provide employment and generate income, mitigate climate change and its adverse health effects, produce life-saving medicines, clean the air and purifies water.

“There is therefore the need to protect and conserve these resources to sustain human lives and safeguard our environment,” he said.

Mr Owusu-Bio pointed out that the climate played a key role in the makeup and proper functioning of forests and wildlife resources, and therefore a change in climate such as temperature and precipitation (rainfall), could directly affect the health of forests and their resources.

Partnership needed

In a speech read on his behalf, the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey, said laws on forest protection had been strengthened to curb illegal logging, ensuring that those responsible for the destruction of forests would be held accountable.

He, therefore, called on national and international stakeholders, civil society organisations, local communities and the private sector to join hands in the pursuit of sustainable forest and wildlife management.

“Together, we can develop innovative solutions, leverage technology and promote sustainable practices that safeguard our natural heritage while supporting local livelihoods,” he said.

Time for reflection

The Director, Stakeholder and Ecotourism of the Wildlife Division, Dr Richard Gyimah, said the closed season would allow nature to breathe freely and allow wildlife to thrive undisturbed.

“This season is not merely a pause in our actions; it is an opportunity for us to reflect on the impact of our activities on the delicate ecosystem that sustains life in all its forms.

“During this season of reflection, we are reminded of the inseparable bond between our forests and their inhabitants.

The majestic elephants that roam our wilderness, the melodious birds that fill the air with their songs just to mention a few are all part of the intricate web of life that keeps our planet in harmony,” he said.