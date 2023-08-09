Mamprobi Hospital, Lartebiokorshie JHS receive support

Jemima Okang Addae Aug - 09 - 2023 , 07:44

The ASA Savings and Loans Limited has donated equipment to the Lartebiokorshie Presbyterian Junior High School and Mamprobi Hospital as social responsibility gestures to the public.

The items included a projector and speaker to the school and a multipurpose photocopier machine to the hospital.

The Branch Manager of the Kaneshie Zongo Business Centre of the company, Rhoda Kwakye Ahenkorah, said the donation to the school “should go a long way in enhancing teaching and learning of digital skills”.

Ms Ahenkorah said since the start of the company in 2008, ASA had been donating within the environment they worked.

“ASA’s main corporate social responsibility project for this year is in healthcare and education.

That is why we have decided to donate these items,” she added.



Education

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the Headmistress, Vida Osaebea Anom Amoafo, said the equipment had become critical to teaching and learning in the modern environment.

She said the equipment would enhance efforts to impart digital literacy skills through contemporary methods.

She explained that the teachers had requested for projectors and speakers in recent times to enable them deliver at a certain level and that the donation was timely.

“Teachers have been managing with their phones and personal laptops to teach.

The government provided us with computers but all of them are not functioning now,” she added.

Mrs Amoafo appealed to the government and stakeholders in the education sector to emulate the gesture of the ASA Savings and Loans by donating ICT equipment and tools to support teaching and learning in the school.

She expressed appreciation to the company, saying “this is what we have been asking for, and you have delivered”.



Service delivery

The Medical Superintendent of the Mamprobi Hospital, Dr Charlotte-Alberta Cato, said the multipurpose photocopier would enhance service delivery at the facility.

She said apart from mainstream healthcare equipment, the hospital needed printers and computers to facilitate and assist in service delivery.

“Every now and then, we need equipment such as printers, photocopiers and computers apart from medical equipment to help in service delivery, especially now that we have gone digital,” she stated.