Wa killings: Youth hand over suspect to police

A 45-year-old unemployed man has been picked up by the youth in connection with the recent spate of killings in the Wa municipality of the Upper West Region.
The suspect was picked on Monday and handed over to the police.
The youth found the suspect in an uncompleted building at Bamaho near where one of the victims had been found in a shallow grave.
According to them when they questioned him, the suspect said he had arrived from Tumu the previous day to seek for greener pastures.
But upon a search on him, items believed to be the property of one of the victims were found on him.
The youth therefore took him to the Wa Naa's Palace from where he was handed over to the Police.
According to the Upper West Regional Crime Officer, Reynolds Manteaw, the suspect is at the moment in Police custody as part of police investigation.
