KAIPTC, Norwegian govt sign new grant agreement

The Norwegian government has signed a new grant agreement with the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), thus renewing its partnership as a core funder to the Centre.
KAIPTC will receive 20 million Norwegian kroner for a two-year period - January 2022 to December 2023 - for the implementation of core activities to achieve the intermediate outcomes.
The Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana, Ingrid Mollestad signed on behalf of the government of Norway, whiles Maj Gen Francis Ofori, Commandant of KAIPTC signed for the Centre.
Present at the signing ceremony were the Deputy Commandant of KAIPTC, Air Cdre George Arko-Dadzie, Ms. Horname Noagbesenu, the Director for Policy, Plannning, Monitoring and Evaluation Department at KAIPTC, Ms. Victoria Sundvor, the Second Secretary, Political Affairs at the Royal Norwegian Embassy, the Legal Officer for the Centre, Ms. Rachel Maccarthy, Mrs. Rosemond Aryeetey, the Head of Corporate Affairs, KAIPTC, and Ms. Amma Addo-Fening, the Senior Stakeholder Engagement Officer at the Centre.
With KAIPTC’s current strategic period ending in December 2023, the Norwegian core funding will enable the Centre to sustain momentum in implementing activiites under its six strategic objectives, and would ultimately facilitate achieving the Centre’s overarching goal, which is “to become trusted partners of ECOWAS, AU, UN, RECs and member states in the development of their capacity to ensure peace and security in Africa”.
This goal harmonises with the expected ultimate outcome of Norwey’s funding support to the Centre.
The core activities to achieve the intermediate outcomes the funding is to help achieve include enhancing the capacity of ECOWAS, AU, member states and CSOs and improved state of readiness to implement well-coordinated interventions/missions in peace and security across West Africa and the African Continent.
Others are enhancing the financial sustainability of the KAIPTC, contributing to fully implement the AU Protocol to the African Charter on the rights of women in Africa (Maputo Protocol) and the UN Security Council Resolution(UNSCR)1325 and follow up resolutions on women, peace and security in the context of Africa, enhancing visibility, reputation and impact of KAIPTC on national and international peace and security policy platforms.
Strengthening KAIPTC’s collaboration with CSOs, Think Tanks and Private Sector in advancing peace and security in Africa and enhanced accessibility of Centre’s post-graduate academic programmes and research outputs in Africa and by global stakeholders is also part of the intermediate outcomes.