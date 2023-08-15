VIDEO: If Ghana sends troops to Niger, GUM members will protest - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Kweku Zurek Aug - 15 - 2023 , 06:50

The 2020 presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews alias Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has issued a cautionary statement, asserting his intention to lead a protest if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deploys Ghanaian troops to intervene in the ongoing coup crisis in Niger.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom conveyed this stance during a press briefing in Accra on Monday, August 14, 2023. He underscored that Ghana should focus on addressing its own internal challenges and abstain from interfering in the internal matters of other nations.

Appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Osofo Kyiri Abosom emphasized Ghana's existing struggles and implored against any participation in actions that could result in loss of life among their own military personnel.

He emphasized the familial connection between Ghanaians and their military personnel, expressing reservations about endorsing any move that could compromise their safety.

In a resolute tone, Osofo Kyiri Abosom cautioned that should the president disregard their plea and proceed with such intervention, the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) would lead a robust demonstration against the president and his administration. He maintained that Ghana's tradition of peaceful coexistence should be upheld, steering clear of any bloodshed.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom also remarked on GUM's stance regarding the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and their potential involvement in the Niger situation.

He questioned the rationale behind entering into a conflict and stressed the importance of resolving Ghana's internal issues first. Drawing parallels, he cited the ongoing challenges faced by Nigeria with Boko Haram as a case in point.

Meanwhile, Gold Ahinful, the General Secretary of the GUM, announced the forthcoming opening of nominations for flagbearer and national executive positions. The nomination period will commence on Friday, September 1 and run until September 8, 2023. Aspiring presidential candidates are mandated to submit a non-refundable fee of GH¢100,000 as part of the nomination process.