Ablakwa urges Prez Akufo-Addo to halt Ghanaian soldiers' deployment for ECOWAS intervention in Niger

Kweku Zurek Aug - 13 - 2023 , 12:28

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu and Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has vehemently called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to halt preparations for deploying Ghanaian troops in a potential Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) military intervention in Niger.

Mr. Ablakwa's comments come after West African leaders meeting in Nigeria last week directed the deployment of a ‘standby force’ to restore democracy in Niger after the coup.

In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Mr. Ablakwa expressed his dissatisfaction with President Akufo-Addo's decision not to submit the Niger decision by ECOWAS to Parliament for comprehensive assessment by elected representatives.

He criticized this approach as undemocratic and recklessly hasty. Ablakwa emphasized that the very leaders lecturing Niger on democratic principles should exemplify such values within their own nations.

Mr. Ablakwa further contended that Ghanaian soldiers should not be embroiled in an impending conflict that could escalate into a bloodbath and exacerbate geopolitical tensions in an already volatile region.

He also pointed out the potential limitations Ghana's struggling economy might place on the armed forces' operational effectiveness due to inadequate resources.

The MP implored ECOWAS leaders to prioritize diplomacy and constructive dialogue over military intervention in addressing the Niger crisis. He firmly believes that a peaceful resolution was attainable without resorting to violence.

However, Mr. Ablakwa also highlighted the need for a broader reflection on the root causes of military coups in Africa.

He urged African leaders to confront issues such as bad governance, corruption, inequality, unemployment, and the erosion of democratic institutions that have contributed to the recurrence of coups on the continent.