Vice-President inaugurates catheter lab for Korle Bu Hospital

Chris Nunoo & Diana Mensah Apr - 26 - 2023 , 06:45

THE Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, yesterday inaugurated a newly constructed catheter laboratory for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra and urged hospitals to consider partnerships with private entities willing to provide and maintain such equipment for a service fee in the context of a private-public partnership.

The million-dollar laboratory, which was funded by the Bank of Ghana as part of its corporate social responsibility, has a big detector, dyna CT and road map software, as well as a 3D workstation.

Dr Bawumia said by investing in such advanced medical facilities, Ghana could attract and retain skilled medical professionals, improve the training of local doctors and allied health personnel, as well as enhance the quality of care provided to patients.

He described the facility as the most advanced catheterisation laboratory in the country and said it was a good addition to the overall healthcare infrastructure of Ghana.

The Vice-President said globally, the health sector was working to achieve universal health coverage which was to ensure “we leave no one behind”.

To that end, he said the government had in the last six years prioritised the health sector and implemented a number of policies to strengthen health care in the country.

Gratitude

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, in a speech read on his behalf, thanked Dr Bawumia for spearheading the construction of the facility through the Bank of Ghana.

He observed that there had not only been a rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular-related diseases conditions in the country but that had also brought with it, changes in the demographics from older age groups to younger age groups.

Hospital

The Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, for his part, said the hospital was strengthening its internal processes, monitoring and evaluation and better performance, while employing other measures to improve its accountability to its stakeholders.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Board Chairman of the KBTH, Dr David Nkansa-Dwamena, said the catheter laboratory would now allow a more concise idea of the nature of a condition and also allow advance targeting and targeted treatment that were minimally invasive and thereby offer a better output.