Unichem Industries sets up pharmaceutical plant

Benjamin Xornam Glover Apr - 26 - 2023 , 06:52

Unichem Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical distribution company, has set up a pharmaceutical plant to produce high quality medicines for the Ghanaian market and the African sub region.

The new facility, which is located on the Spintex Road in Accra, has three separate divisions that will produce the reputed London United Exports Ltd (LUEX) pharmaceutical products, which are liquids, ointments and capsules.

The factory, the first of its kind in West Africa, is aimed at improving Unichem Ghana’s supply chain to accelerate the supply of reputed LUEX pharmaceutical products and new breakthrough in medicines to patients across Africa.

In his welcome address at the ceremony yesterday, a Director of Unichem Group, Jason Nana Yaw Mohan, said the facility represented a new era in the production of LUEX pharmaceutical products in Ghana that would benefit millions of people across Africa.

Investment

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, in a speech read on his behalf by Dr Joycelyn Naa Kokoi Azeez, Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Ministry of Health, said the opening of the facility represented a significant investment in Ghana's healthcare infrastructure to provide quality medicines for the masses, adding that the ministry was delighted to see such private sector investments in health care.

That, the minister noted, would undoubtedly complement the efforts of the government to provide quality healthcare services to Ghanaians.

Partnership

The Chief Executive Officer of LUEX Healthcare, Sunil D. Mohan, said the establishment of the factory by Unichem in Ghana marked a significant milestone in LUEX Healthcare’s commitment and partnership in delivering quality products in Ghana and beyond.