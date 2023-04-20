Values instilled in me by my Ghanaian upbringing were instrumental in my success - Affinity founder

GraphicOnline Apr - 20 - 2023 , 14:17

Tarek Mouganie, a successful businessman of Lebanese and Ghanaian descent, has attributed his achievements to the values he learned during his formative years in Ghana.

In an interview on Y107.9FM Myd Morning Radio Show’s YLeaderBoardSeries with host Rev Erskine, Mouganie, who is the founder of Affinity - a digitally-driven bank that offers affordable financial services to underserved populations - recalled the discipline instilled in him by his father, who always emphasized doing things the right way.

“My dad was always about making sure you do things the right way. It might be the hard way, but it’s the right way,” he recalled.

Doctor Mouganie highlighted the importance of values such as treating everyone with respect and ensuring a good reputation, which he says have been key principles he has lived by since leaving Ghana at a young age.

He also noted that surrounding himself with like-minded individuals who share these values has been critical to his continued success.

He said, “What was instilled into me that has helped me a lot, ever since I left Ghana at a very young age, was my values; making sure you treat everyone with respect because at the end of the day, when you leave this earth you take nothing but your reputation with you.”

"If I commit to something, I needed to be sure that I was doing it the right way, which was sticking to my principles and values and being surrounded by people who share the same values," he explained.