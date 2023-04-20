See the new police barracks at Kwabenya inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo (PHOTOS)

Donald Ato Dapatem Apr - 20 - 2023 , 11:45

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a modern barracks facility for the Ghana Police Service at Kwabenya in the Ga East District in the Greater Accra Region.

The project, which was undertaken through a public-private partnership between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ministry of the Interior, the Lands Commission, and a private developer, Unique Development Company Limited, would pave way for the relocation of the police barracks adjacent Airport City to free the land for the redevelopment of the area into an Aviation City.

The first phase of the project consists of 322 one and two bedroom housing units, a police station, and other amenities such as a school, a clinic, an astroturf football field, a tennis court, a fuel filling station, a workshop enclave, and other essential amenities.

The President urged the developers to ensure the completion of the remaining flats under the phase two of the project which would comprise 514 flats.

Population increase

President Akufo-Addo said the increasing urban population, which is estimated to reach 72 per cent by 2035, had led to the growing demand for housing, infrastructure and public services in major cities.

He said this explained why the government had embarked on an urban renewal programme aimed at redeveloping prime areas in cities across the country such as the Kumasi Sector 18, the Marine Drive Tourism Development Project and the Takoradi Beach Road Redevelopment scheme, among others.

Aviation City

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinapor, said the Aviation City area encompassed the land adjacent the Airport City and stretched from Stanbic Heights through the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to the Ministry of Defence.

He said currently the land hosted the Ghana Police Service, including a barracks with primary and junior high schools, Mobile Force Quarters, Rapid Deployment Force, National Protection Unit, fuel depot and a workshop.

Other occupants, the minister mentioned, included the Band Trooping Army of the Ghana Armed Forces, the West African Examination Council (WAEC), the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), and the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA).

He said similar projects were being undertaken around Bohye to relocate the agencies within the enclave to pave way for the redevelopment project to give the city a facelift.

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, expressed appreciation for the completion of the first phase and entreated the developers to endeavour to complete the entire project on schedule.

For his part, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akufo-Dampare, assured the President that the police would take good care of the facility.

He said the barracks complex was the first of its kind and commended the government for the facility.