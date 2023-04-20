Ga Traditional Council imposes month-long ban on noise-making for Homowo festival

GraphicOnline Apr - 20 - 2023 , 15:48

The Ga Traditional Council has announced a ban on drumming and noise-making for a month-long period, from May 15 to June 15, 2023, as part of preparations for this year’s Homowo festival.

The ban applies to all forms of noise-making, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, funeral rites, and roadside evangelism.

The Public Relations Officer of the Council, Nii Lartey Anum Tetteh, appealed to the public to adhere to the ban, warning that a task force had been set up to prosecute offenders.

The Council has established several guidelines to ensure full compliance with the ban, including restricting religious worship to the premises of churches/mosques, with noise levels kept to a minimum.

The Council also urged religious bodies and traditional authorities to show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory or inflammatory remarks.

The use of loudspeakers outside churches, mosques, and pubs is prohibited, and roadside evangelists must suspend their activities during the ban. Only an identifiable task force comprising AMA personnel, the Police Service, and representatives from the Traditional Councils with tags can enforce the abatement of noise in the metropolis.

The boundaries affected by the ban are the boundary dividing Accra from the Eastern Region to the north, Odukpon Kpehe (Kasoa) to the west, and Osu to the east. Additionally, residents should note that all villages and towns under the Osu, Ngleshie Alata, and Ga Traditional Councils are subject to the ban.