Underdog Winsconsin tames UGBS to book final with UCC -Tertiary Business Sense Challenge

When the Graphic Business Tertiary Business Sense Challenge (TBSC) started on Monday, nobody gave Winsconsin International University a dog’s chance and to prove everbody right, they lost out to University of Education, Winneba in their first contest.
Now, they are in for the finals after staging a surpise comeback that also shoved off the business school of Ghana’s premier university, the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).
Yesterday at the British Council, when Winsconsin faced off with UGBS in the semi finals, it was the underdogs that triumped, bagging 46 points to set a grand finale with University of Cape Coast.
Earlier in the day, UCC had humbled Wa-based University for Development Studies (UDS), beating them by a two-point difference to send the ‘developers’ settling for a third and fourth position contest.
Now, UCC and Wisconsin are due to slug it out in the finals at TV3’s Studio B today at 4:p.m. in a contest in which almost everything is at stake: from bragging rights to cash prizes, laptops and some goodies for contestants and their schools.
For the consolatory third place contest, UDS will take on UGBS in what will be a curtain raiser to the grand finale.
Journey to finals
On Wednesday, when the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) was demolishing the Central University College (CUC) at the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was already waiting for them, having triumphed over the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) in a similar contest on Monday.
When the two finally met for the quarter finals yesterday, it was ‘Accra’ that triumphed over ‘Kumasi’.
But rather than return in anguish, the representatives of KNUST will embark on a passionate trip onboard a Passion Air aircraft back to their base.
At the keenly contested quiz, which was described as the ‘clash of the titans’, UGBS beat KNUST by 58 points to 46 points.
At the end of the first round, UGBS got 13 points against 10 points from KNUST, with both getting 12 points each in the second round.
The UGBS got 10 out of a possible 10 in round three, which was the ‘problem of the day’, with KNUST getting six.
Round four was also keenly contested, with the UGBS getting 23, while KNUST got 18.
The UGBS team was represented by Samuel Asah, Samuel Erzuah and Jephtah Dwamena, while Henrietta Bobi, Gideon Van-Yawson and Baah Acheamfuor represented KNUST.
Winsconsin boots out CUC
In the other quarter final contest of the day, Winsconsin International University booted out Central University College (CUC).
At the end of the contest, Winsconsin got 39 points against 17 points for CUC.
The Winsconsin team was represented by Evans Agyemang, Nana Kwasi Sarpong and Lariba Abiba Zackari, while Stephen Adjornor, Allison Eliezer Buah and Frank Adjetey Nubuor represented CUC.
The UGBS and Winsconsin by their wins joined the University of Development Studies (UDS) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) for the semi final contest.
The challenge
The GCGL came up with the TBSC to increase the knowledge base of students and improve the practicality of what they study in school.
Held on the theme: “Developing Business Minds – The Hot Seat”, the challenge is bringing together students from tertiary business schools all over the country to exhibit their knowledge in the business field.
The maiden edition is, thus, focusing on business schools interested in showcasing the quality of their faculties, tuition centres and facilities, knowledge capacity of their students and quality of their output.
Sponsors
The Ministry of Business Development and eight other corporate institutions are sponsoring the TBSC.
The sponsors include Accra Brewery Ltd (ABL), BIC and the British Council. The rest are Passion Air, GLICO, Fidelity Bank and the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG).
YFM and Media General, operators of TV3, are the media partners for the competition.