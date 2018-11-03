UK Charity holds campaign on mental health in Ghana

A mental health awareness campaign has been launched in Accra and Cape Coast to sensitise Ghanaians to take mental health issues seriously and to educate them on the signs and symptoms of the condition
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The team includes a psychiatric forensic consultant, an occupational therapist, a pharmacist and a nutritionist from the East London NHS Foundation Trust (
Campaign
In Accra, the launch began with a float from Adenta through some principal streets and ended at the Independence Square, while the Cape Coast event took place at the Victoria Park.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Rationale for charity
Addressing the gathering during the campaign, the Lead Founder of the
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
A UK-based community psychiatric nurse, Ms Nutakor, said she felt the need to bring her experience in psychiatry to bear on improving mental health in the country and to get her colleagues from the UK to come on board to support her efforts.
Ms Nutakor indicated that she was negotiating with the
Legislative Instrument
The Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Kwasi Osei, reiterated the need for the passage of a Legislative Instrument (LI) to empower the authority to be able to internally generate its own funds through levies.
He emphasised that the absence of an LI was impeding the smooth operations of the authority to effectively perform its functions and called on the Attorney-General, in whose office the LI was currently laid, to expedite action on it.
Dr Osei appealed to Ghanaians to desist from stigmatising people with mental health conditions and rather show them
Signs and symptoms
Dr Stephen Attard, a Forensic Psychiatric Consultant with the
He indicated that 300 million people in the world ??
An Occupational Therapist with
She said the kind of activities patients undertook during the period could either help them recover properly or could make them suffer a relapse.
Ms Bolton urged those whose relations and friends suffered from mental illness to engage them in productive activities to accelerate their healing process.
Ms Susana Fontelo, the pharmacist on the team, and Ms Hilda Blankson, a nutritionist, also took turns to speak on the need for patients to take their medication seriously and on the kind of nutrition that would help in mental health recovery.
Ankaful session
At the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Coast in the Central Region, the team held teaching sessions to share experiences from the UK mental health sector.
The foundation donated a medication fridge, blood pressure machines, used clothing, a printer and a photocopier machine to the hospital.
Ms Nutakor expressed her commitment to