Support for Appiatse commendable - Anglican Bishop

The Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt Rev. Alexander Asmah, has praised Corporate Ghana for its overwhelming response to the Appiatse disaster.
He said the spirited response and shared responsibility towards mobilising relief items for the victims demonstrated the communal care of the African, especially in situations such as the Appiatse disaster.
Rt Rev. Asmah gave the commendation when he led the Sekondi Diocese of the church to worship with the victims and the displaced of the explosion at the Dumase settlement.
After the worship, the church presented food and other relief items to support their upkeep.
The items donated included bags of maize, beans and gari, beverages, cooking oil, toiletries, laundry tablet soap, detergent, among others which the people need for their daily upkeep.
Rt Rev. Asmah said as the government was making every effort to ensure the reconstruction of the devastated community, Ghanaians should be mindful of their comments in order not to remind the victims of the painful memories of the explosion.
The support
“This is the time we have to ensure that the people feel at home and wait for the completion of the reconstruction and reintegration to get them back on their feet to contribute to the development of the nation,” he said.
Negative comments that did not support the development and the interest of the people, he said, would go a long way to slow the progress of the process, adding that “what they need now are our prayers and support; we owe them that.”
Rt Rev. Asmah said it was important that the people who survived the ordeal be supported to mend, stressing: “One important thing that has run through since the disaster and is still continuing is specialised support for our own – support that is highly customised offered by professionals.”
The joint relief team
He commended the joint team of experts during the difficult moments of the chiefs and the people of Appiatse — the police, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ambulance Service, sector ministries, among others.
For his part, the Tufuhen of the Bepoh Traditional Area, which has divisional control over the Appiatse community, Nana Kwame Asamoah, commended the Sekondi Diocese of the Anglican Church for the support.
He said the traditional authority, led by Nana Atta Kojo Bremebi, the Chief of Bepoh, was very grateful for the support and show of brotherliness by all as the community awaited its return to normal life.
“The divisional chief and the people of Appiatse, the families of the diseased and those still recovering will remain grateful to the government and the people of Ghana for their support and commitment to the cause,” he said.