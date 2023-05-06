Somanya Diocese of Methodist Church holds synod

Ezekiel E. Sottie May - 06 - 2023 , 12:25

The Somanya Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has held its 2023 Annual Synod at Akosombo in the Asuogyaman District.

This year’s four days’ synod which was the 20th edition, was on the theme: “Discipleship: Living a transformed life in Jesus Christ” and was held at the Wesley Methodist Chapel at Akosombo.

In attendance were the Somanya Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Moses K. Jackson; the Diocesan Lay Chairman, Abraham Asare Sackitey; Diocesan Secretary, Very Rev. Jane D. Dor; Assistant Secretary, Very Rev. Mark N.O. Bartlett and Diocesan Treasurer, George Tetteh Kwadjoe, as well as a past Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev. Albert Ofoe Wright, among others.

The synod, which took stock of the work of God in the diocese, discussed various reports from the various circuits in the diocese, including strategic plans of the diocese.

The Somanya Diocese, which was carved out of the Tema Diocese in 2003 with Rt Rev. Abeiku Blankson as the first Bishop, currently has nine circuits. They are Somanya, Akosombo, Dodowa, Akuse, Agormanya, Kpong, Asesewa, Osudoku and Obawale/Nsutapong/Aboabo circuits.

Social service

In his address, the Somanya Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev. Jackson, lauded the coordinating offices of social service in the diocese for establishing a health and sanitation office to assist Methodists and others in the society to meet the health and sanitation needs in their various communities.

“The coordinating office for social service is to promote the establishment of circuit health teams in all the circuits and assist them in their efforts to help the church in its commitment to the promotion of good health in our communities,” he stated.

The Diocesan Bishop was equally grateful to the leadership of Compassion International, for their support in helping families to alleviate poverty in the diocese. He said children from underprivileged homes benefited immensely from the work of Compassion International.

Bishop Jackson also praised the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul K. Boafo, for his pastoral visit to the Somanya Diocese last year, which took him to some of the circuits including Asitey in the Somanya Circuit - Obawale/Nsutapong/Aboabo and Anum in the Akosombo Circuit, where he performed foundation stone laying ceremonies.

New circuits

Rt Rev. Jackson reported that two sections had been carved out of Dodowa and Akosombo Circuits. They were Doryumu and Atimpoku sections respectively, which had moved to stage ‘A’ in accordance with the constitution and standing orders of the Methodist Church Ghana.

That he said, had increased the circuits from nine to 11, stressing that plans were far afoot to also carve out the Adonteiman-Danfa Section to be a circuit next year.

The Presiding Bishop, Most Rev. Dr Boafo said, the Diocesan Synods of the Methodist Church were very important meetings for the fellowships they provided to build each other in the Methodist faith journeys among others.

He said the project the church embarked on - “The Wesley Towers” was nearing completion, adding “the work done by the contractors had given a new look to the area.”

Schools, infrastructure

The Presiding Bishop said the church had been a major partner in the establishment of schools in both rural and urban communities, which had contributed to quality education delivery in the country.

He, however, said despite these and other good reports, there was a major concern in terms of school buildings or infrastructure, which he entreated all synods to address as it was a serious challenge confronting Methodist schools in all the dioceses in the country.

“Some of our schools are not in good shape and pose death trap for both teachers and students/ pupils alike. Our part of the partnership with the government includes the provision of suitable infrastructure for learning. All stakeholders must come on board to change the situation in our schools,” he urged.