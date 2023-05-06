Gokals-Laborex supports Blind Union

Diana Mensah May - 06 - 2023 , 11:21

A pharmaceutical company, Gokals-Laborex, has donated 200 white canes worth GH¢25,000 to the Ghana Blind Union to support the mobility of the union members.

The donation, which was held at the headoffice of the Blind Union, last Friday, was in response to an appeal made by the Regional Blind Union for support to enable the union to acquire essential equipment to help the mobility of its members.

The donation, Gokals-Laborex officials said, highlighted the company’s commitment to giving back to society as part of the organisation’s core principles.

CSR

At the brief exercise, the Managing Director of Gokals-Laborex, Mahesh Gokaldas, said the donation was part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility towards the community and a response to an appeal made by the union.

He said the organisation’s support for the union was out of the principle that caring for the vulnerable in society helped to build a better society.

“It is a pleasure to support the union. As a health care centre, the provision of white canes would help disabled people to be more independent, and harness their full potential as it was also an opportunity for the blind to navigate their environment a lot better, while avoiding over-dependency on family and loved ones,” Mr Gokaldas said.

He gave an assurance that the organisation would continue to support the union and others to enable vulnerable groups to contribute their quota to national development.

Appreciation, more support

The Regional President of the Ghana Blind Union, George Abelse, received the white canes on behalf of the union and expressed gratitude to Gokals-Laborex for heeding the call for support.

He added that the donation came at the right time.

Mr Abelse said the donation was to enable those who could not afford the white canes to own the essential item to help their movements in town.

“The white canes would help us to move independently and freely, as movement without the canes was always a problem for us,” he said.

He assured the union that the white canes would be distributed to the members who needed them.