Rotary Club of Accra-Airport East presents wheelchairs to LEKMA hospital

The Rotary Club of Accra-Airport East last Friday donated 15 wheelchairs to the LEKMA hospital in the Greater Accra region.
Estimated at a cost of about GH¢10,000, the wheelchairs were presented to aid the transportation of patients at the hospital.
At a brief ceremony to hand over the wheelchairs, the Charter President of the club, Mr Kwabena Barning said the gesture was the very first one that the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport East had done since its establishment.
“This is the first phase of what we are planning to do with LEKMA,” he said, adding “there is going to be a second phase before the year is out.”
He said the club was incorporated some nine months ago and that on where to do it first donation, the LEKMA hospital was considered since it serves many people, including the needy.
Support
“We are keen to support and alleviate the sufferings of those who walk in here for treatment and care,” Mr Barning noted, stressing that the donation was “in fulfilment of one of the core values of Rotary International, which is service to the community.”
He said Rotary as a club had always been noted for its support for the healthcare sector, and that the club would continue to assist institutions of critical importance such as hospitals.
For him, supporting the LEKMA hospital with the wheelchairs would help it to deliver quality healthcare services in the area.
Appreciation
The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Akua Gyimah-Asante, commended the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport East for the gesture, pointing out that it would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery at the facility.
She pledged that the wheelchairs would be use for the purpose for which they were donated, encouraging the club to always come to the hospital’s aid.
An Assistant Governor of the Airport East Rotary District 9102, Mr William Ofori, appealed to the management of the hospital to take good care of the wheelchairs so that they will last.