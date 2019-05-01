Rains disrupt national May Day parade in Accra [VIDEO]

The national parade of this year’s May Day celebration at the Independence Square in Accra was nearly disrupted by rains.
Some of the workers however defied the rains as they sang and danced while waiting for the day's addresses.
This year's celebration started with a march from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle through Adabraka, Farisco traffic light, Old Polo grounds and to the Black Star Square [Independence Square] for the day's addresses by the leadership of labour and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The about 20-minutes rain accompanied by strong winds, carried some of the canopies mounted at the parade grounds away.
Some workers took to their heels to seek shelter under the main concrete canopies at the square.
But they regrouped after the rains stopped for the celebration to continue.
This year's celebration which is under the theme "Sustainable pension for all.
