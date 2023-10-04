Power Queens Club supports Akropong School for the Blind

Emmanuel Bonney Oct - 04 - 2023 , 07:16

Power Queens Club, the umbrella body of female staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has handed over a 10-seater washroom facility to the Akropong School for the Blind in the Eastern Region.

It was constructed with the support of the management of the ECG over a period of three months.

The facility forms part of the 35th year anniversary project of the club.

Among other things, the facility has stand pipes with a polytank fitted with a pumping machine, a lighting system and ventilation.

Influential

On behalf of the Managing Director of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations and Engineering, Kwadwo Ayensu Obeng, said the club had been quite influential in the affairs of its members, seeking their welfare, as well as greatly supporting the corporate drive of ECG.

He said the ECG had a well-established corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy which ensured that its CSR initiatives were appropriate, sustainable and most importantly, relevant to the direct beneficiaries and society at large.

He entreated management of the school and the student body to do their best to maintain the facility for the full benefit of the school now and years to come.

Testament

The President of the Power Queens Club, Doreen-Carol Anning-Gyebi, said the project was a testament to the fact that “when individuals, organisations and communities come together, they can create meaningful and lasting change”.

“The idea behind this project was born from a simple but profound belief that every individual, regardless of their background, deserves access to the basic necessities of life – clean water, education, health care and shelter,” she said.

The coordinator of the project, Irene Mary Odame, said it was at the club’s National Executive Committee meeting about a year ago that members decided to do something to give back to society.

She said although the club had been doing that annually through blood donations, donation of food items and provisions to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Children’s Ward and others, this time it decided to change the narrative by going outside Accra, through the direction of God, to the Akropong School for the Blind.

She said it was based on the request from the management of the school that the facility was built.

The Headmistress of the school, Veronica Dery, said the facility would go a long way to address the inadequate facilities issue in the institution.

She commended the Power Queens for the construction of the facility for easy access to students.