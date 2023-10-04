200 Girls participate in Aviation Day celebration

Daily Graphic Oct - 04 - 2023 , 07:22

Over 200 senior high school girls filled the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) new auditorium to participate in this year’s Girls in Aviation Day Celebration.

Full of expectation and beaming smiles on their faces, the girls listened with rapt attention as the carefully selected speakers from Women in Aviation took turns to inspire the girls.

Delta Air Lines Marketing and Sales Manager for Ghana, Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire, Eloina Baddoo, narrated her story of how she started a career in aviation in 2017.

She indicated that she rose to her current position at Delta by starting out as an intern working with the General Manager at the time.

“Having worked hard for about two years, I was nominated to my current role where I supervise operations in three countries,” she told the girls.

Miss Baddoo said the aviation industry offered endless possibilities for young women who aspired to break limits and excel, adding that Delta was a proud supporter of such young brilliant minds like her.

“I am proud to say Delta Air Lines teams in all the five destinations in Africa including Accra, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos and Senegal are led by women,” she said.

The students

This demonstrates the airlines strong dedication to supporting women and girls in the aviation industry and the reason why Delta is thrilled to be part of this wonderful initiative that encourages young girls to dream big.

Girls in Aviation Day

For over three years, Delta has supported Girls in Aviation Day celebration in Ghana by introducing girls to the airline business and exciting career prospects available to them either as pilots, engineers, marketers, customer service representatives, or in various other roles across the sector.

The programme was organised by the Ghana Chapter of the Women in Aviation International (WAI).

It was the first time meeting after a break in 2019 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, and selected students from Accra Girls High School, Tema Senior High School, Ola Girls Senior High School, Lashibi Senior High School and a representative of Afia Kobi Senior High School in Kumasi were eager to soak in all sessions led by professionals in aviation, mainly women.

Other speakers admonished the girls to stay focused, be disciplined, take advantage of all available opportunities and work diligently towards their career goals.

They encouraged them to appreciate their unique backgrounds as that could greatly fuel their work attitudes and influence the outcome.

In attendance were the Deputy Minister for Transport, Alhassan S. Tampuli; the President of Women in Aviation, Ghana Chapter, Juliet Okae; the Board Member for GCAA, Joyce Opoku-Boateng; and the Managing Director, Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Pamela Djamson-Tettey.

The girls enjoyed an exhibition of miniature aircrafts at the event grounds and a tour of the Air Traffic Control (ATC), Simulation Centre and Terminal three at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).