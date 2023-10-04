Nyamebekyere health institutions receive medical supply

Ezekiel E. Sottie Oct - 04 - 2023 , 07:30

Nyamebekyere, a farming community near Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region, has received medical supply worth US$5,000 from an artiste, Zulu Soul of Washington D.C., and his wife, Tricia Zulu, a nurse.

Other beneficiaries of the medical supply are the Tinko Health Care Centre, Koforidua Ambulance Care and Koforidua Regional Hospital, all in the Eastern Region.

The 70 different items donated included a BD vacutainer, red dot electrode, 3M particle respirator, fluid shield, movaplus, surgical drape, chemo spill cleaner, patient footwear, call dressing tray, statlock, steri drape, among others.

The donation was facilitated by the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Adinkra Group Ghana who is also the first Africa America Tourism Ambassador, Diallo Sumbry.

He also built a multi-purpose community centre for the Nyamebekyere community.

Mr Sumbry, who is currently the President of the Africa America Association of Ghana (AAAG) and the Co-Architect of the Year of Return, is also the Nkosohene (development chief) of Nyamebekyere, with the title Nana Kwabena Duku I.

Presentation

The presentation was witnessed by the traditional leadership of the Nyamebekyere community, including the Mmabaahenemea, Nana Ama Sakyibea I, and the Gyasehene of Nyamebekyere, Nana Abankwa I.

Mr Sumbry said the donation of the items to Nyamebekyere in particular would serve a good purpose as the community was equidistant between Koforidua and Adawso, and therefore served more than 10 other communities along that stretch which would also benefit from all facilities located at Nyamebekyere.

At the presentation of the items to the community at a short durbar held at the community centre last Wednesday, Mr Soul, who is known as Nana Kofi Zulu, the Nkosohene, said that his family put priority on communities and areas where there was the need for medical assistance, hence the presentation to the communities and health institutions.

“We value human lives so much that we shall be ready to donate to help as and when necessary,” he said.

Message

Mr Sumbry, for his part, said over the past few years, especially since 2019, in the Year of Return, there had been a lot of conversations and communications about the diaspora coming back to Ghana to help the people, and that the donation of the medical supplies was part of many plans they had for Ghana.

“The Year of Return is about Africa Diaspora coming home. Is the diaspora coming home useful?” He asked.

He said the diaspora coming home was very useful, especially with presentations and donations by himself and others, which needed to be encouraged.

He said there were many people from the diaspora who visited some communities in Ghana and were installed development chiefs and queen mothers.

He pleaded with such people to take their responsibilities very seriously and work in the interest of such communities where they were honoured.

He explained that not all diasporans were in Ghana to take what they saw seriously, adding “some of us are here because we know we are stronger together.

“If we work together we can go fast and solve many problems.

We have opportunities and responsibilities and therefore whatever we have let us give part to those communities that are in dire need.”

Derrick Kodjo Boateng of the Eastern Regional Ambulance Service who thanked the donors on behalf of the beneficiaries added that they needed more of such items in the health institutions in the region and the nation at large.