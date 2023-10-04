Philanthropist builds rectory for Kpando Catholic Church

Alberto Mario Noretti Oct - 04 - 2023 , 07:38

The Executive Chairman of the First Sky Group, Eric Kutortse, has donated a two-storey rectory to the Immaculate Conception Parish in Kpando in the Volta Region.

The mission house is made up of eight bedrooms, offices, conference and prayer rooms.

The Catholic Bishop of Ho, Most Reverend Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, who performed the unveiling ceremony, thanked Mr Kutortse for his worthy contributions towards the progress of the Catholic Church in the area.

He said the gesture was not only a sign of service to mankind but a service to God as well.

Citation

A citation presented to Mr Kutortse read: “Your contribution is a shining demonstration of selflessness and communal spirit.

The rectory

Your generous donation has helped us in achieving our goal of providing a comfortable and welcoming space for our clergy, mission workers and volunteers.

We recognise that it takes individuals like you to make a difference in the lives of others, and we are privileged to have you as part of our community.”

Bishop Fianu said the mission house would make a huge difference in the lives of all beneficiaries, especially the clergy, mission workers, volunteers and generations yet unborn.

In his response, Mr Kutortse said he was humbled by the honour bestowed on him by the Catholic Church and gave an assurance that he would continue to support “the business of God’s Kingdom” in various ways.

In a similar gesture previously, Mr Kutortse donated 72 chapels to the Assemblies of God Church, which he belongs to, in the Volta and Eastern regions.