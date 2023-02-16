Police induct first Adventist into chaplaincy

The Ghana Police Service has inducted Chief Inspector Samuel Danso Marfoh as the first Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) pastor into the police chaplaincy.
The ceremony was held at the National Police Academy and Training School at Tesano in Accra.
Chief Insp. Marfoh, 42, was enlisted into the police service on February 17, 2006, at the Regional Police Training School, Pwalugu, Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.
He served in different units over the years, including with the Rapid Response Unit, Wa; the Regional SWAT, Tema Region, and the National SWAT.
Profile
An ordained minister of the gospel of the SDA Church, Accra City Conference, Chief insp. Marfoh has also served at a number of districts of the church, and was instrumental in planting the SDA Church at Amantem in the Oda East District and the SDA Church at the Police Depot in Accra New Town District.
In a sermon, the Chaplain General of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Very Rev. George Arthur, said leadership was a call to serve.
He said Chief Insp. Marfoh should, therefore, see his elevation into the chaplaincy as a call to serve the police service and the SDA Church, as well as humanity.
DCOP Arthur added that this was the time to bring to bear all the tools he had acquired over the years in service to God and humanity.
Commendations
The President of the Southern Ghana Union Conference of the SDA churches in Ghana, Pastor Dr Thomas Techie Ocran, cogratulated Chief Insp. Marfoh on being the first Adventist to be inducted into the chaplaincy of the Ghana Police Service chaplaincy.
He pledged the churches’ support and urged Chief Insp. Marfoh to be steadfast in the faith as be served the church, the service and humanity.
Chief Insp. Marfoh expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Police chaplaincy and the SDA Church for accepting him, and pledged to abide by the rules and regulations to the service, to God and to mankind.
The programme was attended by the clergy, military officers, police officers, chiefs and Adventist leaders among others.