CAC cuts sod for hospital complex

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International has cut the sod for work on a two-storey hospital complex at Kwabenya in Accra.
The hospital will have a theatre, out-patient department (OPD), an X-ray unit and a maternity block.
The Chairman of the church, Apostle George Yeboah, who performed the sod-cutting ceremony, remarked that the hospital complex would provide for the health needs of the members of the church, the community where it would operate, as well as the public.
He said the hospital project was to fulfill the church’s social responsibility towards its community and for that matter the whole nation.
Members’ support
Apostle Yeboah implored the church members to contribute their quota by donating to the construction of the project in order to complete it on schedule, adding that God would bless whoever contributed, and urged members to be part of the project.
He expressed the hope that the hospital would provide good health and save lives of the people who would seek medical attention at the hospital, indicating that the church members were looking up to the leadership for such a facility.
The General Secretary of the church, Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong, said it had been the initiative of the Executive Council to render such social services to the members of the church and the communities in which the church operates.
“We have also built schools from the primary to the tertiary levels in the country, and the hospital is the first of its kind in the health services sector,” he indicated.
Apostle Frimpong added that the church needed such a facility to be able to render quality health services to the members and the communities as a whole.