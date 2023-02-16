Asafoatse leads Larkpleh community clean-up exercise

Residents of the Larkpleh community in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region last Tuesday came out in their numbers to participate in a clean-up exercise to rid the community of filth.
The exercise was organised by Asafoatse Lartey Bantama IV, a member of the Prampram Traditional Council, in collaboration with the Larkpleh Youth Association.
By 5 a.m., residents had started converging on the grounds around the Prampram Polyclinic to participate in the exercise which spanned 6 a.m. to 12 noon.
It was led by Asafoatse Bantama and Nene Sorsey Quarshie VI, Chief Fisherman for the Lower Prampram Landing Beach.
Cleanliness
The effort, according to the organisers, was to rekindle the spirit of communal labour, while promoting hygienic living conditions.
The exercise was also aimed at promoting environmental cleanliness in the community, as well as sensitising residents to the need to change their attitude towards the environment.
Heaps of refuse that impeded the flow of liquid waste in the drains along the four-kilometre road from the Prampram Polyclinic to the Lower Prampram Landing Beach were cleared during the exercise.
Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service who participated in the clean-up exercise also flushed out the silt after the debris was removed.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic during the exercise, Asafoatse Bantama said the clean-up was to rejuvenate the sense of communal labour which had been abandoned by the residents.
Asafoatse Bantama commended the residents, especially the youth, fishermen and market women, for their enthusiastic support for the exercise, and urged them to maintain hygienic standards of living in their homes.
“There is a lot of filth in the Larkpleh community, but sadly our political leaders are watching and not doing anything about it. As a traditional leader, I decided to organise my community on a day like Valentine’s Day, which traditionally represents a day for showing gratitude to loved ones, to show love and impact on the environment,” he said.
Sustained
He indicated that the exercise would be sustained in the community through regular campaigns, as well as the establishment of a community taskforce, to keep the Larkpleh community clean.
Asafoatse Bantama said Prampram could boast of interesting places that attracted tourists, hence keeping the environment clean was pivotal in driving that vision.
Nene Quarshie welcomed the initiative of the traditional ruler, and pledged the support of the fishermen and market women to keep the environment clean.
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.