Police arrest two Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects, gun down another

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two men, suspected to be part of a gang of armed robbers who attacked the Upper Amenfi Rural Bank at Jukwa near Wassa Akropong on June 27, 2022.
The Police in a press release said the suspects, Tahiru Issaka alias Red and Yahuza Mohammed were arrested at hideouts in two different locations in the Ashanti Region on August 25, 2022.
One other person, who was shot during the operations and died later, was identified by the two suspects as Gafar Ziyech Abdul alias Stone, the leader of the gang.
The two suspects are currently in Police custody as the pursuit of the other accomplices continues.
The release said the suspects and three other accomplices attacked the bank and disarmed the security guard on duty, assaulted two of the bank staff and made away with an unspecified amount of money and a pump action gun. The robbers also shot one other person who attempted to mount a roadblock to prevent them from escaping.
When the robbers realised they were being pursued by the police, they set their vehicle ablaze and abandoned it hoping that would foil the police tracking them.
"The combined effort of the Western, Ashanti and the Bono East Regional Police Intelligence Directorates over an eight-week period has led to the arrest of the suspects in the Ashanti Region," the release said.
"The Police have so far retrieved four vehicles including the one that was set ablaze and abandoned by the robbers, a motorbike, two pistols and a quantity of ammunition".
The Police also assured the public that "these criminals can run but cannot hide. Wherever they are, we will get them".