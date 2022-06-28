Police accuse Arise Ghana demonstrators of violence

The Ghana Police Service says 12 police officers sustained various degrees of injuries on Tuesday when they were pelted with stones by demonstrators organised by Arise Ghana.
According to the police, the injured were initially treated in Police Mobile Hospitals and have since been transferred to the Police Hospital for further treatment.
In a statement issued by the police, the security agency said some police vehicles were damaged.
The police said the clash resulted from the refusal of the demonstrators to use court approved routes for the protest, while the police resisted the detour.
Arise Ghana is leading a two-day demonstration Tuesday and Wednesday to protest economic hardships in the country.
What do the demonstrators want?
Arise Ghana says the two-day demonstration will seek to;
- "Protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.
- "Protest against the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand for its immediate repeal.
- "Demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.
- "Protest against the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve.
- "Protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
- "Demand the total cancelation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal."
Below is the police statement in full
ARISE GHANA DEMONSTRATORS ATTACK POLICE: 12 OFFICERS INJURED, POLICE VEHICLES DAMAGED
- The demonstration by the Arise Ghana group commenced with demonstrators gathering at the Obra spot at about 8 am.
- Contrary to the court orders, the organisers insisted on using routes leading to the Jubilee House. All attempts to persuade them to comply with the court-approved routes did not yield the expected results.
- Unfortunately and without any provocation, the demonstrators began pelting the police with stones.
- So far, 12 Police officers who sustained various degrees of injuries and were treated in the Police Mobile Hospitals have been transferred to the Police Hospital for further treatment. Some police vehicles have also been damaged.
- The demonstrators further regrouped and burnt tires on the road around Circle. The fire from the burning tires has since been put out by the police.
- The Police, therefore, had no option but to use tear gas and water cannons to subdue the rioting and restore order. The process is still ongoing.
- The road has partially been cleared and we urge all road users to continue to bear with us and use alternative routes where possible as we take steps to fully disperse the rioting demonstrators.
- We wish to assure the public that all those involved in this violent demonstration will be brought to face justice.
GRACE ANSAH-AKROFI
CHIEF SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE
DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS