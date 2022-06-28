Tear gas, hot water canons deployed as police clash with Arise Ghana protestors

Tear gas and hot water canons were deployed following a clash between the police and Arise Ghana protestors Tuesday afternoon.
The Arise Ghana organisers announced the start of the street march shortly after 2:30pm from the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.
The protestors were met with resistance at the Circle overhead.
Exchange
The Police responded to the throwing of stones from some protestors with teargas and water canons forcing the protestors back towards circle.
The clash was over a disagreement in the route the protestors were using for the march.
They had announced that they would march from Circle to Nima, then to Ako Adjei and Jubilee House.
The Police met them with resistance under the overhead.
Agent provocateur threw first stone at demo - Arise Ghana
A leading member of the Arise Ghana movement, Prince Derrick Adjei said the individual who threw the first stone at the start of their protest march was not a member of the group but an "agent provocateur."
He said the individual who was dressed in red like the protestors was pursued by members of the group and sought refuge with the Police.
Mr Adjei said the stone which was thrown at the Police under the Circle overhead resulted in the Police responding with teargas.
"The one who threw the first stone has been identified by our people because we also had people monitoring during the march," Mr Adjei said.
"We were wondering why the Police will not arrest an agent provocateur, someone who is alleged to have thrown a stone at the Police but rather protect him".
He said the group had photographs of the individuals and demanded that the Police produce the individual.
"We are giving the IGP an ultimatum to produce the individual in 24 hours, otherwise he must resign".
Meanwhile the police issued a statement explaining that 12 officers have been injured with police vehicles damaged by the protestors
Below is a copy of the police statement signed and issued by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Police Public Affairs
ARISE GHANA DEMONSTRATORS ATTACK POLICE: 12 OFFICERS INJURED, POLICE VEHICLES DAMAGED
-
The demonstration by the Arise Ghana group commenced with demonstrators gathering at the Obra spot at about 8 am.
-
Contrary to the court orders, the organisers insisted on using routes leading to the Jubilee House. All attempts to persuade them to comply with the court-approved routes did not yield the expected results.
-
Unfortunately and without any provocation, the demonstrators began pelting the police with stones.
-
So far, 12 Police officers who sustained various degrees of injuries and were treated in the Police Mobile Hospitals have been transferred to the Police Hospital for further treatment. Some police vehicles have also been damaged.
-
The demonstrators further regrouped and burnt tires on the road around Circle. The fire from the burning tires has since been put out by the police.
-
The Police, therefore, had no option but to use tear gas and water cannons to subdue the rioting and restore order. The process is still ongoing,
-
The road has partially been cleared and we urge all road users to continue to bear with us and use alternative routes where possible as we take steps to fully disperse therioting demonstrators.
-
We wish to assure the public that all those involved in this violent demonstration will be brought to face justiceGRACE ANSAH-AKROFICHIEF SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICEDIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS
Although majority of protestors were dispersed by the Police by 5:30pm, hundreds remained at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area.
The leaders of Arise Ghana later address a press conference at the Ghana International Press Centre.
Below is video from the press briefing