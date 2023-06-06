Oti Region receives medical equipment from R.K. Atikpo Foundation

The R.K Atikpo Foundation (RKAF) has presented some medical equipment and supplies to some hospitals and health facilities in the nine districts of the Oti Region.

The gesture is part of the foundation’s social impact project intended to improve healthcare delivery in the beneficiary districts.

It was done in partnership with the founder of the foundation, Richard K. Atikpo, who is also the Oti Region’s representative on the Council of State, the German development cooperation, GIZ & Magdeburg, and another non-for-profit organisation, Networking for Hope.

Equipment

The items running into hundreds and thousands of Euros included hospital beds, defibrillators, monitor accessories, syringe pumps and cables, swimming aids and mobilisation chairs.

Others are ultrasonic probe, ultrasonic device accessories, breathing tubes, 02 sensors, suctions, resuscitators, medical supplies, consumables, ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The beneficiary districts were Biakoye, Jasikan, Kadjebi, Krachi East, Krachi West, Krachi Nchumuru, Nkwanta North, Nkwanta South and Guan.

Support

Making the presentation on behalf of the foundation, the project manager, Reginald Seth Dogbey, assured the people of the Oti Region of the commitment of their Council of State representative and his partners to work and support health institutions to further improve healthcare delivery to the people.

He further gave the assurance that the foundation was also working towards supporting the improvement of education, as well as youth development, women empowerment and sanitation in the region, with the ultimate aim of development of the area.

The Medical Superintendent of the Jasikan Government Hospital, Dr Fidelis Attia, who received the items on behalf of health institutions in the region, expressed their appreciation for the equipment, saying it would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery in the region.

He appealed for more support for the hospitals so they would also be able to efficiently and effectively provide the needed health services.

Also, to build the capacity of healthcare givers, the foundation in collaboration with its partners from Germany organised a workshop on ultrasound examination in emergency medicine for staff of the Jasikan and Nkwanta hospitals.

In addition to the theoretical knowledge, practical exercises were also carried out on patients.

The two hospitals after the training were presented with new ultrasound devices.

At the training, Mr Dogbey stated that the aim was to establish close connection with colleagues in Germany and to ensure a lasting improvement in the clinical situation in the Oti Region.

The Project Manager of R.K Atikpo indicated that a supplementary workshop had been planned for the coming year, so that an annual exchange programme would be initiated between the German partners and the region.