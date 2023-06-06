Police fined GH¢100,000 for failure to comply with Right to Information request

Jun - 06 - 2023

The Ghana Police Service has been handed a fine of GH¢100,000 for its refusal to adhere to the directives of the Right to Information (RTI) Commission.

The Commission had requested that the Police Service grant access to requested information, specifically concerning cases of police brutality, as sought by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), Africa.

Despite the request being addressed to the Inspector General of Police, the Commission in a statement said the Police Service disregarded it entirely.

The RTI Commission expressed its concern over the Police Service's failure to make decisions on the applicant's request and their disregard for the Commission's letter.

Citing the Police Service's non-compliance with Act 989, the RTI Commission said such conduct undermines the right of access to information enshrined in Article 21(1) (f) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The Commission denounced this behavior and imposed an administrative penalty of GH¢100,000.

The Police Service is required to pay this amount to the Commission within 14 days of receiving the decision.

Failure to comply will result in an additional default penalty rate of 10% on the principal penalty sum of GH¢100,000 for every subsequent 14-day period.