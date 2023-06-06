Dr S.K. Anarfi appointed CEO of Prife International Africa

Emmanuel Bonney Jun - 06 - 2023 , 12:26

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Spintex Medical Centre, Dr Williams S.K. Anarfi, has been appointed as the CEO of Prife International Africa, a renowned and rapidly growing multinational company specialising in advanced healthcare and wellness solutions.

As part of his appointment, he received an endorsement statement which highlighted his role as CEO and director, from the group’s Vice President, Dr Jimmy Chong.

According to him, this appointment heralded a new era of innovation, progress and transformative leadership in the field of health care and wellness in the country.

A statement from the company said as CEO, Dr Anarfi envisioned a five-dimensional future that encompassed the future of wealth networking, wealth creation, wealth multiplication, wealth transfer and wealth sustainability.

It said Dr Anarfi had been recognised as a master networker and an influential figure in the networking marketing sector of the continent because his dedication to providing job opportunities, both physical and virtual, had empowered countless individuals in Ghana and across the African diaspora.

According to the statement, the accolades bestowed upon Dr Anarfi served as a testament to his exemplary entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset.

It said in 2018, he was honoured as the youngest CEO to receive the innovative award in Africa, further solidifying his position as a trailblazer in the business world.

“Additionally, he was recognised as the "Best Global Business Growth Influencer" at the World Changers' Summit in Dubai and received the prestigious Best Enterprise Award from the European Business Assembly,” it said.

Contributions

The statement noted that Dr Anarfi's outstanding contributions had also earned him the appointment as the Europe Business Assembly Ambassador to Ghana and West Africa.

“His passion for empowering individuals to achieve financial independence and create generational wealth led him to establish WASK Millionaires in 2018,” it said.

This initiative, the statement said, had provided training, mentorship and inspiration to over 30,000 young and talented individuals across Africa, with 5,000 already embarking on their entrepreneurial journeys.

The statement further said that Dr Anarfi was poised to revolutionise the healthcare and wellness landscape in the country with Prife International Africa's cutting-edge product range.

Appointment

It added that his appointment also highlighted the company's unwavering commitment to delivering transformative solutions and improving the quality of life for individuals in Ghana.

The statement further noted that through his visionary leadership, the new CEO aimed to connect people to wealth, stimulate economic growth and create a lasting impact on the healthcare industry.

“With his entrepreneurial acumen, extensive experience and unwavering dedication, Dr Anarfi is set to redefine the boundaries of success and inspire a new generation of leaders in the healthcare sector,” it said.