Old students urged to support alma maters

An old boy of Bini Islamic Primary School in the Yendi Municipality, Baba Sulemana, has donated quantities of teaching and learning materials to his alma mater and urged other old students to also endeavour to support their former schools to facilitate academic work.
He said it was necessary for people to give back to schools and communities which mentored them to become what they were today.
The items included marker boards, exercise books, ceiling fans, pens, pencils and erasers, drawing books, Mathematical sets, footballs and some amount of cash.
Mr Sulemana, who presented the items to the Deputy Coordinating Director of the Yendi Municipal Assembly, Mr Abdul–Rahaman Ibrahim, said the school which started in a pavilion in 1996 by School for Life, an NGO, had not had any new infrastructure despite the fact that it had turned out many pupils, some of who had become managers and senior officers in various organisations in the country.
He expressed hope that some of his colleagues would emulate his gesture and also contribute their widow’s mite for the development of the school to the benefit of present and future generations.
Mr Sulemana, who is the General Manger of TA-HA Enterprise, dealers in Mobile Money and other electronic transactions, mentioned some of the challenges facing the school to include the lack of decent classrooms, urinary and places of convenience.
He, therefore, appealed to the Yendi Municipal Assembly, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other stakeholders to help put up a befitting classroom block for the school.
Appreciation
The Headteacher of the School, Nurudeen Mustapha, expressed appreciation to Mr Sulemana for his support.
He said the school had a total enrolment of 234 pupils — 115 boys and 119 girls.
Mr Mustapha entreated parents to provide their children with school uniforms, sandals and other learning materials.
Mr Ibrahim, who received the items on behalf of the GES, said most old students did not often support their former schools and, therefore, expressed appreciation to Mr Sulemana for the intervention.
He said government alone could not carry all the burden of education and that it was for this reason old students needed to come in at difficulty times.
Mr Ibrahim further advised parents and guardians to enrol their children in school, saying “whoever refuses to send their children to school will live to regret that decision because education opens the gateway to many opportunities”.
The Assembly Member for the Kushegu Electoral Area, Yakubu Fuseini, also appealed for the establishment of a computer laboratory for the community.
For his part, the Chief of the Area, Bindana Ziblim Ahmed Ayuba, advised parents to ensure their children did not truncate their education for any reason.