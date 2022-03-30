Nullify passage of e-levy - Minority Leader, 2 MPs file case at Supreme Court

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, and two other NDC MPs, have gone to the Supreme Court to challenge the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) by Parliament into law.
Mr Iddrisu, Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, want the court to declare the passage of the e-levy as unconstitutional and therefore null and void.
It is their case that Parliament did not have the right quorum to pass the e-levy as stipulated under Article 104(1) of the 1992 Constitution which had recently been interpreted by the Supreme Court.
According to them, as of the time the second reading for the passage of the e-Levy was done, there were only 136 MPs present in Parliament instead of the required 138.
They want the court to therefore declare the whole proceedings including the second reading, third reading and voting to pass the e-levy as unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect.
The plaintiffs are also seeking an order from the court to set aside the passage of the e-levy by Parliament.
