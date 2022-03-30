Right To Play supports schools with equipment, learning materials 

Right To Play, a child-centered non-governmental organisation has presented a large number of government-approved textbooks and office equipment to some selected schools and education directorates in the Northern Region.
The gesture is to help promote quality education and facilitate training for teachers in the Tolon, Kumbungu and Savelugu Districts.
The items which are worth GHC 600,000 includes 30,240 English, Mathematics, and Science textbooks, projectors, flip chart papers, boxes of A4 sheets, and boxes of markers.
It formed part of the Partners in Play Project (P3) being implemented by the NGO in partnership with the Ministry of Education and its agencies.
Funded by The LEGO Foundation, the project seeks to improve the quality of education for girls and boys aged four to 12 years through playful learning, as well as to empower them to become creative, engaged and dedicated to life-long learning.
Presentation
Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Tamale, the Project Manager of Right To Play, Evans Atim expressed the commitment of the organisation towards the promotion of quality education.
He indicated that the learning materials and equipment would help the beneficiary districts, teachers, children, and caregivers in the achievement of quality education.
"The project has seen tremendous improvement in the teaching and learning practice of teachers as we support all the 55 districts mentioned above with an amount of GHC 3,000 per district for monitoring visits to teachers and children every quarter".
Mr Atim appealed to teachers to put them into good use for the ultimate benefit of the children.
On his part, the Northern Regional Director of Education, Dr Peter Attafuah commended Right To Play for its continued support to improve teaching and learning in the region.
Training
In a related development, the NGO has build the capacity of about 60 headteachers to effectively manage their schools.
The training was also to help promote a conducive environment for teachers, parents, and children to participate in the school management systems.
Drawn from the Savelugu, Kumbungu and Tolon districts, they were equipped with effective school leadership skills to improve the learning outcomes of children across the country.