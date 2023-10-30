NSMQ has whipped up interest in science in Ghana - Education Minister

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Oct - 30 - 2023 , 16:13

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has commended Primetime, for initiating the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for Senior High School (SHS) students in the country.

He said the programme has whipped up interest in the study of science and its related programmes among SHS students.

The Dr. Adutwum was speaking at the grand finale of the 2023 NSMQ at the National Theatre in Accra on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The NSMQ 2023 grand finale is being contested by the two-time champions Opoku Ware School (OWASS), seven-time champions Presbyterian Boys Senior High, Legon (PRESEC), and two-time champions, Achimota School (MOTOWN).

Dr Adutwum also commended all the contestants from the three schools, saying "No matter what happens, contestants, you have done well for your schools."