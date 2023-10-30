Ghana Mission in South Africa confirms robbery and kidnap of Church of Pentecost deacon

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Oct - 30 - 2023 , 20:17

The Ghana High Commission in South Africa has confirmed that a Ghanaian deacon of the Johannesburg branch of The Church of Pentecost in South Africa, has been kidnapped following a suspected robbery incident during a church service, which was being broadcast live.

The suspected robbers, after seizing valuables from church members, took the deacon in custody.

The whereabouts of the deacon is currently unknown

The incident took place on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

A notice dated October 30, 2023, issued to the Ghanaian community in South Africa, by Ghana's High Commission in South Africa said the Commission was working with the police to ensure the "speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family

"Kindly note that the South African police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot."

The Ghanaian Mission also advised all members of the Ghanaian community to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and wellbeing.