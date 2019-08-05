‘MMDAs must provide more logistics for wastes’

The National Director of Evangelism of the E.P Church, Ghana, Rev. Emmanuel Antwi-Tumfuo, has urged the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) to provide the necessary logistics for the dumping of wastes and ensure their timely collection and disposal.
“We expect our MMDAs to adopt measures that will promote the recycling of wastes to create job opportunities for our youth. This is where the assemblies need to organise forums to seek citizens views, especially the innovative ideas from our young people on how to turn our waste into resource through recycling,” he said.
Rev. Antwi-Tumfuo, who said this at the Biennial Meeting of the Boys' Brigade, Ghana in Ho in the Volta Region, further observed that the country was currently faced with the challenge of sanitation, adding that although there could be good programmes, if the nation did not pay attention to environmental issues, its health and economic wellbeing could be compromised.
Attention
He, therefore, called on the MMDAs to pay attention to the country’s environmental challenges and see how they could unite in conserving the environment.
“The obvious environmental issue which seems to be defying solution is indiscriminate disposal of wastes in our communities. There is no denying the fact that poor attitudes of the people are the major cause of this filth engulfing our town and cities,” he said.
Rev. Antwi-Tumfuo charged “young people to pay attention to clean environment as the good book reminds us that cleanliness is next to Godliness. Let us be responsible and caring for the environment by our actions”.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Lifestyles
He deplored the negative lifestyles of some youth in the country, warning that if those lifestyles were not checked, they could destroy their future.
Rev. Antwi-Tumfuo mentioned the use of illicit drug and alcohol abuse, get-rich quick attitude and rioting in schools leading to the destruction of property, saying that: “We cannot allow our future leaders to continue this way”.
“To keep watch means being vigilant in every endeavour. Don’t condone vices, because the survival of society depends on you. Some senior citizens are expressing the fear of a bleak future, I challenge you to tell a different story and make an indelible mark as a generation that will uphold high moral standards.
“Let us see a bright future by your deeds and actions. Be bold and challenge yourselves that you will work towards a great nation,” he said.
Expose
Rev. Antwi-Tumfuo called on the youth to expose people whose actions could disturb the national peace.
He said the youth should not support wrong doings.
“Don’t allow yourselves to be used by self-seeking politicians for their personal gains. Anytime you are asked to engage in destructive activities, ask yourselves about the whereabouts of the family or children of the one instigating you to do those things. Let’s be positive about our country,” he said.