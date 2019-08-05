Check your moral lives as Christians

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Rt Rev. Prof. J.O.Y. Mante, has cautioned members of the church and Christians in general to be careful about their moral lives, as immoral activities affect the spiritual lives of Christians.
He said the Word of God clearly frowned on immorality among Christians and they needed to observe that when dealing with spiritual issues.
“I am particularly referring to the Men’s Fellowship as a society in the PCG. As men, you need to control your lust. If it is possible, always pray to God to help you control your lust because lust goes with fornication and that is what our Creator hates most,” he stressed.
Rt. Rev. Prof. Mante was admonishing the members of the church at the dedication of the Presbyterian Men’s Centre at Doryumu in the Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region last Friday.
The occasion coincided with the 37th Annual National Delegates Conference of the Men’s Fellowship of the church on the theme: “Go and make disciples of all nations: Presbyterian men go with the Word”.
The Moderator stressed that nobody was above the temptation of lust, especially leaders, and urged them to be very prayerful whenever they felt such weaknesses, adding: “We want our PCG to grow devoid of such immoral weaknesses.”
He stressed that the church would ensure that no member went astray but lived within the confines of the Word of God.
Rt. Rev. Prof. Mante admitted that the church needed to position itself for change in its bid to build upon the spiritual lives of its members, but stressed that that should be done within the confines of the church’s doctrine.
He said the PCG’s choice of discipleship as its theme was not mere rhetoric and charged every member of the church to win at least 10 souls for the next five years to help realise the vision of the church to win 1.5 million members.
He congratulated the Men’s Fellowship on finally completing the Men’s Centre at Doryumu, which would serve as a retreat centre not just for members of the church but also other Christians who might want a quiet place to build up spiritually.
Partnership
The President of the PCG Men’s Fellowship, Dr Stephen Yirenkyi, in his remarks, said the centre would bring all men who were the heads of their families together to help propagate the Gospel of Christ to win more souls for both Christ and the church, adding: “When the men come together, they will be able to move the family in the right direction.”
He said the facility was situated on a 30-acre land, for which reason the Men’s Fellowship was prepared to go into a partnership with any organisation or investor to put up hostels to complement the efforts of the PCG.
Present at the ceremony were the Clerk of the General Assembly of the PCG, Rt Rev. Dr Samuel Ayete Nyampong; the PCG clergy and the chiefs and the people of the Shai Traditional Area.